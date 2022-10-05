Related News

WTW has bolstered its Spanish operations with the appointment of four new team members.  

Mariano Villar joins the global advisory and broking company as head of trade credit, Spain. 

Villar moves from Aon, where he most recently served as director of credit solutions, Spain. 

In his new role, Villar reports to Manuel Palencia Ballesteros, head of trade credit, Iberia at WTW. 

Villar says: “I feel privileged to belong to a team and a project as exciting as the one we are currently involved in at WTW and helping clients with the uncertain future that lies ahead.”

Nieves Labernia Alcayde, Mariano Moya and Israel Garea Saavedra also join WTW from Aon as account directors. The company says the appointments are part of a strategy to invest in WTW’s trade credit capabilities in Europe.

Welcoming the new hires, Scott Ettien, executive vice-president of WTW, says: “We are delighted to announce the strengthening of our trade credit team in Spain with the arrival of four new colleagues. Together, they bring close to 70 years of large client and complex transaction experience within the trade credit market in Spain.” 

Labernia worked at Aon for eight years as an account director and senior associate, and for four years as a trade credit executive at Marsh. 

Garea, who specialises in project development, also worked at Aon for eight years, including roles as a manager and senior account executive. 

With more than 20 years of credit insurance experience, Moya served as a director at Aon and also as a director at Euler Hermes (now Allianz Trade). 

Commenting on the appointments, Ettien adds: “This additional investment underlines WTW’s market position as one of the largest and most experienced trade credit teams in Spain and ensures clients continue to receive the highest level of advice and support.” 