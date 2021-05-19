Related News

Global advisory and broking company Willis Towers Watson has bolstered its credit and political risk (CPRI) team with two new appointments.

Chris Hall will join the firm as an executive director of financial solutions in July to focus on developing and growing CPRI for financial institutions.

The role is newly created, and Hall will report to the firm’s global head of CPRI for financial institutions, Andrew van den Born.

He joins from Liberty Specialty Markets, where he had been working as a senior underwriter for trade finance credit insurance since early 2018.

Prior to this, he served as head of trade asset management at Lloyds Banking Group for just shy of three years, having previously held several different positions at RBS for nearly a decade.

Speaking about the appointment, van den Born says: “We look forward to welcoming Chris to financial solutions where he will join an experienced team of brokers providing specialist advice to our financial institution clients. Chris brings invaluable experience having worked for large financial institutions for several years and further strengthens our commitment to deliver consistently high-quality outcomes for our clients.”

In another recent CPRI hire, Willis Towers Watson appointed Sachin Shah as a director for the financial solutions structuring team in March.

Shah is tasked with working alongside financial institutions to arrange and execute structured transactions on a broad range of asset classes. He reports to John Wake, head of structuring, financial solutions.

Shah moved to the firm from ICBC Standard Bank, where he had worked in the structured credit and financing solutions business since late 2018. Prior to this, he held a few different roles at Wells Fargo and Credit Suisse.

Both Hall and Shah are based in London.