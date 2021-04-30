Related News

Wikborg Rein, an international law firm headquartered in Oslo, has appointed Eleanor Midwinter as a partner in its London office, effective May 1.

Midwinter joined the firm as a senior lawyer in February 2017, and since then has played a key role in consolidating its offering within international trade, energy and shipbuilding. Her contractual work is focused on the trade, transportation and storage of physical commodities, particularly LNG, oil and alternative fuels.

Prior to joining Wikborg Rein, Midwinter worked as a senior associate at HFW within the UK-based trade and energy and commodities teams. During that time she completed an in-house secondment within oil and gas trading company MET Group.

Welcoming Midwinter to the role, Chris Grieveson, managing partner of Wikborg Rein’s London office, says: “The appointment of Eleanor Midwinter to the partnership is in line with our strategic plans for growth and expansion here in London, where Eleanor will help maintain and build upon our already significant shipping, offshore and commodities practice. Eleanor’s legal knowledge is exceptional and her commitment, dedication and skills are recognised by colleagues as well as clients.”