HFW expands trade finance team 

Law firm HFW has hired Marni Isaacson as a Geneva-based senior associate in its trade finance team.

Isaacson joins from Swiss commodity trader Element Alpha, where she was senior legal counsel. Prior to that, she was also an associate at several US law firms.

Isaacson is qualified in New York and New Jersey. HFW says her hire “increases the firm’s offering for the firm’s trading clients and banks financing trade and inventory flows with the US and Latin America”, which are typically governed by New York law.

Isaacson has experience representing banks, hedge funds and borrowers on deals such as debtor-in-possession financing, syndicated loans, asset-backed facilities and letters of credit.

“I’m thrilled to be joining HFW’s trade finance team at such an exciting time of growth,” Isaacson said. “The firm’s global reach and deep expertise in the commodities sector makes this a great next step in returning to private practice, and I look forward to supporting our clients navigate complex cross-border financings.”

HFW partner and head of global banking and finance Olivier Bazin said Isaacson’s “experience as both a private practice lawyer and general counsel brings a valuable perspective to our clients”.