US Bank has hired Michael Stitt as senior vice-president and head of trade and supply chain finance sales.

Stitt joins from JP Morgan, where he has held numerous trade and supply chain finance leadership positions. Over his three-decade career, Stitt has also had stints at Wells Fargo and HSBC.

Based in Charlotte, in his new role, he reports to Dan Son, US Bank’s head of global banking. He is responsible for helping US Bank’s corporate and commercial banking clients utilise supply chain finance solutions that reduce costs, strengthen supplier relationships, and diversify sources of working capital funding.

“Michael is one of the top trade finance bankers in the business. Our clients – who increasingly view supply chain decisions as a strategic priority – will benefit immediately from his experience and expertise,” says Son. “Michael joins us at an important time, as US Bank has seen a surge in interest from companies in supply chain finance because it’s proven to provide win-win outcomes for them and their suppliers.”