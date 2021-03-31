Related News

UniCredit has made three senior appointments including two global co-heads of working capital solutions, as the Milan-headquartered lender seeks to capitalise on a “key area of growth”.

Simone Del Guerra and Pietro Campagna have been appointed global co-heads of working capital solutions within the bank’s global transaction banking (GTB) business. Del Guerra will also retain his role as chief executive of UniCredit Factoring, a position he took up in April 2020.

They will be responsible for developing and implementing product strategy at group level, as well as steering commercial activities, a UniCredit spokesperson says.

Daniele Beggiato has also been appointed co-head of UniCredit’s GTB business in Italy.

The three positions have been created to replace the role vacated by former working capital global head Adeline de Metz, who became UniCredit’s head of group regulatory affairs in November 2020.

All three already held roles within the UniCredit Group. Del Guerra was previously the bank’s global head of financial institutions, cash and trade sales, and has held a variety of roles since joining in 2010.

Campagna joined UniCredit in 2004, and most recently held the position of head of human resources for GTB, within the group’s corporate and investment banking division. Beggiato has been at the bank since 1987, most recently in Bologna as head of its regional credit hub.

UniCredit tells GTR the reshuffle is aimed at “further promoting our GTB franchise overall, and working capital in particular, this being a key area of growth of the group”.

“These appointments further strengthen our global transaction banking platform and client service offering – the long-standing experience that both Simone and Pietro bring to their roles, particularly in the key growth area of working capital solutions, will be integral in driving the business forward,” it adds.