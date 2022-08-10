Related News

Markus Wohlgeschaffen has been appointed managing director, head of markets and sales at supply chain finance platform Traxpay. He moves to the new role this month from his previous position as head of product, which he had held since joining the fintech company in January 2021.

Wohlgeschaffen will remain based at the firm’s Frankfurt headquarters.

Prior to Traxpay, Wohlgeschaffen co-founded fintech company Liquitory GmbH, and was global head of trade finance and services at pan-European bank UniCredit for eight years.

As part of a reshuffle, Traxpay founder and, for several years, CEO, Markus Rupprecht, will give up his operational responsibilities at the end of this month. He will remain as an advisory board member and shareholder.

“Today, Traxpay is no longer a startup, but a well-positioned growth company,” says Rupprecht. “I look forward to supporting Traxpay’s success story in a different role.”

In lieu of appointing a new CEO, Traxpay will be led by a team of management directors, with Wohlgeschaffen taking on markets and sales responsibility and chief of staff Roland Fitterer taking over human resources and finance responsibilities from Rupprecht. The team also includes Thomas Fuhrmann, managing director and head of delivery, and Ferdinand Vogel, managing director and head of operations.

Current partners of Traxpay include Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, Nord/LB, LBBW and KfW Ipex Bank.