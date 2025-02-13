Related News

Working capital solutions provider Taulia has named Steven Loranger as head of sales for North America, effective immediately.

Based in New York, Loranger is tasked with helping expand the company’s sales business across the region and will report to Taulia’s chief sales officer, Steve McDermott.

His responsibilities include the crafting and executing of strategies to achieve revenue targets, as well as fostering collaboration between Taulia’s different teams to drive sales growth and innovation.

McDermott says the new hire’s expertise will help shape the firm’s sales strategy and drive its North America expansion, adding: “Steven’s extensive experience, coupled with a proven track record of driving growth and leading high-performing teams, makes him an invaluable addition to our leadership.”

“Joining Taulia is a very exciting next step in my career.  I look forward to working with the team to expand its presence in North America and deliver real-time impact,” Loranger says in a statement today.

Loranger joins after three years as managing director at Peridot Financing Solutions, a working capital finance provider that is a Blackstone portfolio company.

He has over two decades of experience in the finance and technology sectors, having held several different roles during a 19-year stint at IBM. From 2015 until he left, Loranger served as general manager of global financing, commercial financing and capital markets.

The hire follows Taulia’s appointments of Andy Lee as head of receivables finance, and Chris Garrison as head of payables finance. Both took on the US-based roles in the middle of last year.