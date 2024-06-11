Related News

Working capital solutions provider Taulia has named new heads of payables and receivables finance, tasked with overseeing the introduction of new products and further geographical expansion. 

Andy Lee has been promoted to head of receivables finance, while Chris Garrison takes up the position of head of payables finance, both based in the US. 

Lee was previously Taulia’s senior director of distribution and supply chain finance, responsible for expanding the company’s pool of funding partners and building strategic relationships in North America and Asia Pacific.  

Prior to that he spent more than eight years at HSBC, including as vice-president and senior product manager for fintech partnerships. He takes up the role following Alistair Baxter’s departure in January.  

Lee is tasked with launching digitalised solutions for sales financing, allowing SAP-owned Taulia “to sell more to key customers while not sacrificing terms of taking on additional risk”, the company says. 

Incoming products include an embedded receivables finance offering for small businesses, allowing them to access financing more quickly. 

Garrison has also spent around four years at the company, and has been promoted from director of product management, bank partnerships. Prior to that he was product manager at startup investment fintech Assure. 

He will also oversee the introduction of new products, such as extended terms financing and purchase order financing.  

Taulia says these developments will complement its existing supply chain finance and dynamic discounting offerings “by allowing customers to address the full range of supplier scenarios faced in today’s sophisticated supply chains”. 

Garrison is also responsible for the geographical expansion of Taulia’s payables product strategy. 

“The continued expansion of Taulia’s geographic footprint will allow customers to apply this toolkit across the globe, providing a single platform from which customers can manage a global supply chain,” the company says. 

Chief product officer Danielle Weinblatt says the duo will bring “new innovations to the market and [drive] tangible working capital outcomes for our customers”. 