Payments network Swift has hired Avanee Gokhale as global lead for trade strategy.

Gokhale joins following 12 years at ANZ, where she was most recently responsible for global product management for trade and supply chain finance.

Based in Singapore, in her new position she replaces Louise Taylor-Digby, who became Swift’s head of global strategic relations for Asia Pacific in July last year. She reports to Shirish Wadivkar, global head of wholesale payments and trade strategy.

Welcoming Gokhale to the role, Wadivkar says: “We are excited to welcome Avanee to Swift. Her 17 years’ experience with banks in payments and trade across North America, India, Hong Kong and Singapore will be a valuable asset for Swift and the community we serve.”