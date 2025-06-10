Related News

London-based digital trade fintech Traydstream has hired Michael Viscepan as sales director, tasked with growing the global footprint of its AI-powered document checking business.

In his role, Viscepan will work to expand Traydstream’s client base and build strategic partnerships in Europe, which the company says will play “a pivotal role in [its] continued mission to digitise and simplify trade operations for institutions worldwide”.

He reports to Neil Lombard, who was hired last month as the company’s vice president of sales, and will remain based in France.

“Traydstream’s vision and technology are reshaping how trade finance is processed and protected,” Viscepan says in a statement. “I’m excited to join at such a pivotal time and look forward to helping clients unlock efficiencies and reduce risk through smarter digitisation.”

Viscepan’s career in trade finance spans over two decades. He joins from fintech TradeShift, where he worked for three years as financial institutions and enterprise sales executive, with a focus on building the company’s Southern and Western Europe sales pipeline.

Before that role, he spent six months as business solutions director for consultancy firm CGI and 12 years at Finastra, where he was responsible for business development and pre-sales within the transaction banking team.

He has also served as sales manager for trade services at Swift, and held trade finance-related roles at SMBC Europe, Leman Commodities and BNP Paribas.

“Michael’s impressive background in both trade finance and enterprise technology aligns perfectly with our growth strategy,” says Cathal O’Hara, Traydstream’s chief revenue officer. “His ability to build trusted partnerships and deliver impact makes him a great addition as we continue to scale globally.”

The appointment follows Lombard’s arrival last month and the hire of Desmond Lee as chief experience officer, announced May 14.