Related News

Industry Perspectives: Tackling the supply/demand mismatch in trade finance

ICC and Finastra pilot SME finance marketplace in Ecuador

Barclays boosts European trade finance offering with trio of senior appointments

Finastra builds out London trade and supply chain finance team with new appointments

Mastercard, ADB and partners take on Asian retail supply chain inefficiencies with new digital solution

Global technology and business consultancy firm CGI has hired Michael Viscepan as a business development director, as it works to build out its trade finance software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering.

Viscepan is tasked with leading the business development of the company’s CGI Trade360 solution across Europe, with a particular focus on Western and Southern Europe.

CGI Trade360 is delivered as a SaaS and enables banks to provide a range of traditional trade, payables, receivables and cash management services to their customers through a single, integrated platform.

Having started in the Paris-based role in November, he reports to Georges Abouharb, senior vice-president for consulting services at CGI.

Viscepan joins after 12 years at fintech company Finastra, where he was responsible for business development and pre-sales within the transaction banking team, covering their corporate, trade finance, supply chain finance and payments solutions in Europe and North Africa.

Prior to this, he worked for Swift as sales manager for the company’s Trade Services Utility initiative, based in London, following a three-year stint as an assistant manager within the global trade group at SMBCE.

He also previously worked in Geneva as a corporate treasurer for international steel exporter Leman Commodities, having started his career in commodity trade finance at BNP Paribas.