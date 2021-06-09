Related News

Santander has appointed Momchil Ivanov as its head of structured trade for Asia Pacific, a newly created position for the bank, effective June 1.

Based in Hong Kong, in his new role Ivanov is tasked with leading the development of Santander’s structured trade finance footprint in the region. He reports to Nicolas Cotoner, Santander’s global transaction banking head for Apac.

Ivanov moves from ING, where he had worked for 17 years, most recently as head of Asia, structured metals and energy finance.

ING is yet to announce his replacement.