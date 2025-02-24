Related News

Crédit Agricole CIB has appointed Javier Sanchez-Asiain as head of international trade and transaction banking for Europe.

The move comes as part of broader restructuring within the bank’s international trade and transaction banking division, which now includes a newly launched global trade and commodities (GTC) unit.

He moves from his previous role as global head of global trade finance, where he spent three years. He remains in Paris and continues to report to Yves-Marie Gayet, global head of the international trade and transaction banking division.

Sanchez-Asiain joined Crédit Agricole Group in 1997, initially working in mergers and acquisitions in Madrid for Indosuez Spain, which was later incorporated into Crédit Agricole CIB. He then moved to the Spanish export and trade finance team in 2001, becoming head of department in 2004.

In 2012, he spent five years in New York as head of commercial banking and trade for the Americas before moving to London to head Crédit Agricole’s UK international trade and transaction banking team in 2017.

“I am thrilled to be leading our international trade and transaction banking business strategy across seven European countries,” says Sanchez-Asiain.

“Covering more than 12 markets, our primary focus will be to upscale our client relationships, leveraging Crédit Agricole’s diverse and innovative product offerings to provide solutions for both flow business and more structured needs.

“While aiming to remain the bank of choice for our clients, we will also push strongly to boost inbound business into Europe, ensuring we capitalise on every opportunity to grow and excel in this dynamic market.”