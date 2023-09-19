Related News

Crédit Agricole CIB has named former Latin America head Yves-Marie Gayet as global head of international trade and transaction banking. 

Gayet replaces Laurent Chenain, who was appointed head of corporate and leveraged finance in June 2023. He reports to deputy chief executive Jean-François Balaÿ. 

Previously based in São Paulo, Gayet joined Crédit Agricole as senior country officer for Brazil in February 2019. He was then promoted to head of Latin America in May 2021. 

Prior to joining the Paris-headquartered lender he spent nearly seven years as executive director of the French Chamber of Commerce in Brazil, and spent 15 years at Société Générale, including as global head of structured finance and deputy global head of commodities markets. 

Gayet also joins Crédit Agricole’s management committee. 

The move follows last year’s appointment of Javier Sanchez-Asiain as global head of global trade finance, relocating from London to Paris. 