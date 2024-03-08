Related News

Kazakh bank hits snag in fraud suit against commodity traders

GTR Leaders in Trade: The shortlist

Trader accused by Trafigura loses second bid to avoid payment to TransAsia

Green steel plant wins backing from banks and Euler Hermes

ING praised for met coal stance as campaigners call for wider bank action

Société Générale has chosen Alexis Christodoulou as its new global head of trade and sustainable commodity finance.

Christodoulou, who began in the role on March 1, replaces Ludivine Labarre, who has been promoted to group deputy chief risk officer for the French lender.

In his new role, Christodoulou reports to deputy head of global banking and advisory Ilya Polyakov. He has been with Société Générale since 2003, first in real estate and then moving into commodity finance roles, most recently as Paris head of commodity trade finance.

Société Générale participates in large financing facilities for many large trading houses, including Cargill, the Louis Dreyfus Company, Mercuria, Trafigura and Vitol.

Labarre had been trade and sustainable commodity finance head since October 2021. The bank said she was selected as deputy chief risk officer for the banking group due to her “in-depth knowledge of the group as well as her financing and risk management expertise”.