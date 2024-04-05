Related News

Christophe Salmon, the chief financial officer of global commodity trader Trafigura, is retiring after almost 10 years in the role.

He will be replaced by Stephan Jansma, currently Trafigura’s Asia Pacific CFO, the trader says. The handover will take place on July 1 this year.

Jansma will be familiar to Trafigura’s large pool of lenders, both as a regional CFO and from serving as the trader’s global head of structured and trade finance between 2013 and 2021.

Before joining Trafigura he held various energy-related roles in Europe and Asia at Dutch lenders Fortis Bank and Rabobank.

Salmon became group CFO in 2015 after joining the firm three years earlier from BNP Paribas.

“Christophe has made a major contribution to our company over his twelve years at Trafigura,” says Jeremy Weir, the trader’s CEO. “His considerable skill, energy and commitment to the success of our business leaves Trafigura in a robust position for future growth. With these strong foundations, we wish Stephan every success in his new role.”

Trafigura also said its executive director and head of oil and petroleum products Jose Maria Larocca is retiring at the end of September. Larocca joined the company in 1994, shortly after it was founded, and is a member of its management board.

The company says Ben Luckock will continue as global head of oil.

Like most global commodity traders, privately held Trafigura has had several bumper years following the sharp rise in commodity prices from 2021.

Although prices for several key commodities have started to wane, the trader posted a $US7.4bn profit in the 12 months to September last year from revenue of US$244.3bn.