Neobank Revolut has appointed Merisa Lee Gimpel as the head of its recently established supply chain finance division, effective immediately.

Lee Gimpel joins from Lloyds Bank, where she has spent the past 11 months as managing director of client solutions and lending innovation. Prior to this, she spent five years with the bank in trade finance roles, including serving as its head of trade and working capital solution development.

Before joining Lloyds, Lee Gimpel worked at Citi for 12 years, ending as its product head of supply chain finance for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Revolut began advertising for this job in December of last year, signalling its first foray into trade finance. According to the job listing, Lee Gimpel will be responsible for laying out “the vision for the trade finance business from scratch”.

Revoult declined to comment further on the role.