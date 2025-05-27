Related News

Penningtons Manches Cooper has bolstered its commodities and trade finance team in Singapore with the hire of Zhi Chao Chor as a partner.  

The London-headquartered law firm says Chor has a strong reputation in fields such as sustainability-linked and leveraged finance, and has worked on deals including advising banks on a US$1.39bn facility for commodity trader Mercuria.  

He joins from Wong Partnership, and was previously a partner at Rajah & Tann.  

“Zhi Chao is a first-rate lawyer and his acknowledged expertise will further boost the firm’s banking, trade finance and commodities practices,” says Johan Wong, head of Penningtons’ Singapore office. “His experience adds to our existing strengths on the ground, and complements our offering overseas.” 

Chor’s appointment comes on the heels of Penningtons’ hiring of shipping, trade and commodities specialist Max Lim in February.  

“Max and I are looking forward to teaming up with Zhi Chao to make the most of the multitude of opportunities that exist here in Singapore and more generally across the region,” Wong says. “These are exciting times and the future looks bright.” 

Trade and commodities lawyer Nick How, who was appointed in 2023 from Rajah & Tann, left the firm earlier in May, a Penningtons spokesperson says.   