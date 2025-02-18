Related News

Shipping and commodities lawyer Max Lim has moved from Rajah & Tann to the Singapore office of Penningtons Manches Cooper.  

Penningtons says Lim, a partner, has “significant experience” in disputes over bills of lading and charterparties.  

“The commodities and trade finance side of his practice sees Max acting in disputes relating to the sale of a wide variety of goods, as well as representing trade finance banks in substantial recovery actions,” the London-headquartered firm says. 

Lim had been with Rajah & Tann since joining as a trainee in 2012. He is also a professor at the SP Jain School of Global Management.  

Penningtons’ marine, trade and aviation practice leader Darryl Kennard says Lim’s appointment is a boost for the firm’s position in Singapore.  

“Aside from Max’s expertise in shipping, I am particularly excited to have an experienced commodities and trade finance practitioner in Singapore to complement those in our London and Piraeus offices,” Kennard says. “All in all, Max is an excellent addition to the team.” 

Lim says he is looking forward to helping the firm grow its Asia Pacific footprint.  