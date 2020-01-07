Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) has named Paul Brodie as its new head of cash and liquidity sales and Michael Yankson as head of trade and working capital financing sales within its Emea transaction banking team – both internal promotions at the bank.

The pair started in the newly created roles at the beginning of January and will continue to be based out of London, with both focusing on transaction banking in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (Emea).

Reporting to the head of cash and liquidity management for Emea, Alan Verschoyle-King, Brodie will be responsible for a portfolio of strategic clients in the region.

He had been vice-president of cash and liquidity management sales at MUFG since joining the bank in January 2017, prior to which he spent five years at RBS, serving most recently as vice-president of cash management, corporate and institutional banking.

Meanwhile Yankson, who had been acting head of trade and working capital financing sales at MUFG since June 2019, will now take on the job formally.

He’ll report to Geoff Parry and will have direct responsibility for a portfolio of strategic clients located in the UK, Ireland, Europe and the Nordics, as well as direct leadership and managerial responsibility for the trade and working capital sales team.

Prior to joining MUFG in early 2017, Yankson spent the majority of a 12-year stint at HSBC as a coverage banker, while he had most recently been working as a director for HSBC’s global trade and receivables finance business.

Speaking to GTR about the appointments, Verschoyle-King says: “We have seen consistent growth in our Emea transaction banking business, and our operating model is shifting to accommodate further progression over the course of 2020, which is why we are pleased to announce the creation of the two roles taken up by Michael and Paul.”

MUFG says it now has over 65 people on its Emea transaction banking team, however the group says it expects to expand even further over the next few months.