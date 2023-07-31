Related News

Nordic lender DNB has promoted Astrid Nordtorp to executive vice-president for transaction banking and project finance.

Starting the role on August 14, Nordtorp will remain based in Oslo and report to Harald Serck-Hanssen, the lender’s group executive vice-president of corporate banking.

Nordtorp has been with Oslo-headquartered DNB since 2001 and was appointed global head of financial institutions in 2019. She previously ran the bank’s export finance division.

“Corporates continue to face unstable macro-economic challenges and trade finance and working capital play a vital role for us to provide market-leading advisory and solutions to our customers,” says Nordtorp.

“We continue to focus on sustainable value creation and have recently launched the first sustainability-linked supply chain finance programme in the Nordics,” she adds. “This is testament to the strong collaboration we have with our clients to support them with their sustainability ambitions throughout their value chains.”

Nordtorp replaces Anders Grevstad, who has been named head of DNB in Central Europe, the Middle East and Africa and CEO of DNB UK.