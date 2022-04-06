Related News

Financial technology solutions provider MonetaGo has appointed Jairo Romo Marugan to lead its newly launched Spanish business.

Romo, who started in his role on March 1, joins MonetaGo from Wipro, where he developed cross-industry fintech solutions. Prior to this, he headed up the strategic expansion of California-headquartered UST into Spain, Mexico, Peru and Colombia. His professional experience also includes IT transformation programmes at global banks including Santander and BBVA.

“I have dedicated my career to applying digital technologies to drive better performance across multiple industries and geographies, and nowhere are my skills more relevant today than in global trade, which is being held back by outdated processes, siloed information and rudimentary checks,” says Romo.

This is the latest geographical expansion for MonetaGo. In February it moved into the Australia and New Zealand market, bringing in Mark Borton from National Australia Bank to lead its operations there. This followed the announcement in January of the appointment of Munetoshi Yamada as managing director of the company’s newly opened Japanese operations.

Jesse Chenard, MonetaGo’s CEO and founder, says: “Home to some of the world’s leading trade finance banks, Spain’s strategic relationship with Latin America and its proximity to important markets in Europe and Africa make it an obvious choice for the latest phase of MonetaGo’s expansion.”

“We’re delighted to have Jairo on board to head up our Spanish operations, and look forward to harnessing his two-decade track record of developing new, disruptive business solutions that bring together the worlds of finance and technology,” he adds.