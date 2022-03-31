Related News

Export credit agencies and trade credit insurers slam door on Russia

BPL Global and Euler Hermes partner for digital first in CPRI market

Dialogue insurance platform notches up first live deal

DFC and Citi partner in Covax political risk insurance solution

Marsh Specialty brings in former Euler Hermes exec to support client growth

Specialist re/insurance broker Miller has hired Andrew Barr as a credit and political risks (CPRI) broker.

Barr previously worked at Texel and Marsh, where he spent four years and seven years respectively. Based in London, in his new role he will be tasked with helping financial institution clients obtain risk mitigating and regulatory compliant credit insurance solutions, as well as providing political risk insurance for both financial institution and corporate clients.

“I’m excited to be joining Miller at a transformational time for the company. Under independent ownership the focus on growth is clear,” says Barr. “I look forward to working alongside my many talented colleagues across Miller and supporting our clients with insurance solutions that help facilitate tangible benefit to the real economy.”

Commenting on Barr’s appointment, Ben Gibbons, head of CPRI London for the broker, says: “We welcome Andrew to the team. His experience, expertise and judgement, particularly working with financial institutions, adds further depth to an already talented team. Our priority is to build on Miller’s 25-year track record as specialists in CPRI and serve the continually evolving needs of our clients.”