Insurance broker Marsh has hired Michele Pignotti as global growth leader, credit specialties, effective immediately.

Pignotti joins from Euler Hermes, where he served for 17 years, most recently as the board member responsible for marketing, distribution and commercial underwriting. Prior to that, he held various roles at the trade credit insurer, including head of the Mediterranean, Middle East, and Africa region, and CEO of Euler Hermes Italy. With a background in marketing, Pignotti’s professional experience also includes a stint as chief marketing officer, Europe, for Sara Lee’s apparel division, and marketing director in Telecom Italia’s B2B division.

In his new role, based in Italy, Pignotti reports to Nick Robson, global practice leader, credit specialties, and is tasked with delivering the services and solutions offered by Marsh’s credit specialties unit to support clients in managing their surety, credit, and political risk and insurance needs, particularly as they adapt to the post-Covid-19 trading environment and growing environmental, social, and governance regulatory requirements.

Welcoming him to the role, Robson says: “As organisations plan their recovery from the economic impact of Covid-19, credit specialties risk and insurance solutions will be a key enabler of success by supporting sales growth, reducing capital costs, and helping to manage the impact of bad debt. Michele is an outstanding individual with extensive international industry experience; we welcome him to the team at this pivotal moment, and look forward to him working with our global clients to support their growth and investment strategies.”