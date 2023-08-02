Related News

Global insurance broker Marsh has appointed Angela Duca as its new global head of credit specialties. The appointment is effective immediately and comes as a part of a leadership reshuffle within the company.

Duca takes over from Nick Robson, who now assumes the newly created role of global chairman, credit specialties, at Marsh. The pair both report to Pat Donnelly, president for specialty and global placement.

In her new role, Duca will work with the wider credit specialties global leadership team to support growth and deliver solutions to clients across risk and structured credit, trade credit, and surety.

For the past three years, Duca has served as chief administrative officer, credit specialties. She will remain in the US where she has worked for Marsh in several different political risk and structured credit roles since joining the broker from Wachovia Insurance Services in 2008.

Robson will continue to be based in London and will support Duca in delivering and implementing key strategic initiatives, Marsh says.

“With the world facing an increasingly interconnected and volatile geopolitical and macro-economic landscape, there is an ever-growing need for innovative solutions that mitigate these risks, enable growth, and foster future stability,” Duca says.

“I look forward to leading credit specialties’ team of over 850 colleagues globally, and working with our clients as they continue to grow and thrive.”

The leadership change comes after Rob Perry was named Marsh’s new UK chief executive of credit specialties in January. Perry took on the role alongside his existing position as global political risk and structured credit leader.