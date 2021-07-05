Related News

Insurance broker Lockton has appointed Raj Shourie to lead international financial institution engagement within its political and credit risks division.

Shourie brings with him over 30 years of experience in banking, funds and insurance in London, Singapore and Tokyo. He joins the company from Aon, where he spent two years as financial institutions advisory lead for credit solutions. Prior to that, Shourie held numerous roles within capital markets origination, underwriting, risk distribution and loan portfolio management with banks including Barclays, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank. Previously, he qualified and practised as a corporate lawyer with Clifford Chance in London and Hong Kong.

In his new role, based in London, Shourie’s primary focus will be on delivering credit mitigation tools for banks seeking to use insurance as a credit risk distribution and capital efficiency tool. These tools range from bilateral and syndicated insurance contracts on unsecured, asset or project-backed loans to bespoke securitisation structures combining insurance with capital markets investors. In addition, Shourie will engage with funds seeking to insure traditional and non-standard risks.

Welcoming Shourie to the role, Peter Hornsby, partner and member of the Europe executive committee at Lockton, says: “It’s a real pleasure to welcome Raj to the team. His strong international experience reflects that of our globally focused team, and his deep knowledge of credit risk strengthens our offering for our clients as we grow. The risk landscape for financial institutions is continually shifting, and we have developed a compelling proposition to help our clients navigate it.”