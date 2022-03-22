Related News

Lloyds Bank bets on invoice financing with £5mn investment in Satago

Exclusive: Coriolis begins pilot of ESG scoring tool for trade

DNB appoints new head of working capital solutions

Industry efforts to drive ESG standards gather pace with new working group

Exclusive: Swift launches double financing fraud solution pilot with MonetaGo

Adriano Dariva has been appointed head of trade and working capital for Lloyds Bank North America.

Dariva is based in New York and reports to Sebastian Kafetz, who he is also replacing in the role. Kafetz has been promoted to head of corporate and institutional coverage for the UK lender’s North American unit. Both roles are effective from March 1.

Kafetz says: “Adriano’s varied experience covering the market in both the UK and the US, combined with his long-standing relationships across corporates and financial institutions, will be greatly valued by our clients based in both the US and UK.”

Dariva began his career working as a lawyer in Brazil’s trade sector, Lloyds says. He then worked in a variety of trade finance roles at SMBC, Bank of America and NatWest, before joining Lloyds in 2014.

The moves come several months after Lloyds Bank North America appointed Diana Bustamante as head of trade finance, corporates, in August last year.