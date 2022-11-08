Related News

Lloyds Bank has appointed Mansour Davarian to the newly-created role of head of corporate trade and working capital sales, effective November 1, in a move that brings together the bank’s trade, working capital and asset finance sales teams.

Davarian moves to the bank from fintech company Demica, where he had served for six years, most recently as head of platform sales. He previously worked at Hitachi Capital in its group business development team and before that at HSBC’s global banking and markets division for just over seven years.

In his new role at Lloyds Bank, Davarian is tasked with leading the bank’s corporate trade, working capital and asset finance sales teams to support the delivery of its full suite of trade and working capital solutions to corporate clients.

He reports to Alex Young, managing director and head of transaction banking solutions.

“The working capital needs of our clients are becoming more and more complex. They want bespoke, integrated solutions that incorporate the specialist financial tools available to them, alongside expert consultancy, which we strive for,” says Young. “Mansour will help us meet this demand and drive our continued growth in the market. His breadth of experience – from financial institutions, to fintechs – is perfectly suited for our clients, together with his in-depth knowledge of trade and working capital needs our clients face. I’m excited to welcome him to the team.”

Davarian’s appointment comes as Lloyds Bank continues to broaden its range of trade and working capital products.

In August, the bank completed the UK’s first transaction using a digital promissory note in a pilot hailed as “significant” for the wider use of the product, including for trade finance purposes.

In March, it ramped up its invoice finance operations in the UK, taking a 20% stake in cash management platform Satago.

“I’m looking forward to working with Alex and the team across the business to help continue to build this culture and deliver the solutions our clients need to meet their objectives,” says Davarian.