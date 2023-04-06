JP Morgan has appointed Kamola Burikhodjaeva as head of its Americas trade distribution team, part of JP Morgan Payments’ trade and working capital arm.

Previously, Burikhodjaeva was head of trade distribution for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (Emea). Based in London, she was responsible for the distribution of the trade and working capital division’s structured receivables financing transactions.

She joined the bank in 2019 as vice-president, trade portfolio management for the Emea region. Her previous experience includes eight years in RBS’ trade asset management team and over seven years with ABN Amro.

The new role, based in New York, will see Burikhodjaeva carry on supporting the “key growth area” of structured receivables finance, JP Morgan says.

Burikhodjaeva will continue to report to Kevin O’Driscoll, global head of trade distribution at JP Morgan Payments.