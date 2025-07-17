Related News

HSBC has appointed Runa Baksi as head of Southeast Asia within its Global Trade Solutions (GTS) division, a newly created role.

Baksi starts with immediate effect and will oversee the bank’s GTS business across Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Based in Singapore, she leaves her post as GTS country head at HSBC India, where she “drove business growth by delivering a comprehensive range of trade and supply chain financing solutions,” the bank says.

She reports to HSBC Singapore’s CEO Wong Kee Joo and regional GTS head for Asia, Aditya Gahlaut.

Kee Joo says: “Singapore continues to serve as a critical hub for clients tapping into Asean’s sizable trade flows.”

“Runa’s extensive expertise in trade finance and her strong track record will be instrumental in helping our clients navigate the evolving trade landscape by connecting them to new regions of growth,” he adds.

Baksi has over two decades of industry experience. Before joining HSBC’s India office in 2021, she held senior trade and transaction banking roles at DBS, Receivables Exchange of India and Deutsche Bank.

HSBC revealed the full leadership team for its GTS business in May, which included the appointment of Kai Fehr as global head of industry groups and partnerships. Gahlaut is one of four regional heads.