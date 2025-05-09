Kai Fehr

Related News

UK and India sign free trade agreement amid unstable trade environment

HSBC launches tariff financing product for US importers

Trade finance banks in “wait and see” mode over Trump tariffs

Hong Kong launches cargo digitisation project to improve trade finance opportunities

Bank of America makes two appointments to payments solutions team

HSBC has announced the full leadership team for its Global Trade Solutions (GTS) business, including appointing Kai Fehr as global head of industry groups and partnerships. 

The bank’s launch of GTS last year, led by global head Vivek Ramachandran, marked a major rebrand to reflect “seismic changes” in the international trade environment, chief operations officer Tom Elliott previously told GTR. 

Fehr joins HSBC after four years as global head of trade at Standard Chartered and seven years in the same role at Wells Fargo. He previously led trade finance and working capital teams in Asia Pacific for Barclays, UniCredit and DZ Bank. 

Bhriguraj Singh continues as chief product officer, while Elliott continues as chief operating officer – a role he has held on an interim basis since November last year. 

James Yates has been named global head of product risk, and Nehal Platford is global head of business performance. 

HSBC GTS also has four regional heads: Marissa Adams for Europe and the Americas, Stephanie Betant for the UK ring-fenced bank, Deyana Cherneva for the Middle East and North Africa, and Aditya Gahlaut for Asia. 

Ramachandran says the leadership team comprises “an incredibly capable and diverse group of individuals, backed by decades of trade experience”. 

“We are proud to lead GTS at a time when our clients need us more than ever,” he says. “That is our shared purpose – to help clients navigate these uncertain times and build their businesses.” 

Pictured, left to right: Cherneva, Yates, Betant, Singh, Ramachandran, Fehr, Adams, Gahlaut, Platford, Elliott

 