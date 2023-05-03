HSBC has hired Mirka Skrzypczak as global head of transformation in its global trade and receivables finance (GTRF) business, effective today.

Skrzypczak joins from NatWest, where she spent the past 13 years, most recently as head of working capital and trade products.

Based in the UK, in her new role she is responsible for the management of HSBC’s trade transformation portfolio including programme management and budgets, vendor management and governance. She reports to Jonathan Moore, the bank’s recently appointed chief operating officer for trade.

Welcoming Skrzypczak to the bank, Moore says: “HSBC continues to strengthen its senior GTRF team with a strong mix of internal talent and external hires. I am really excited to have such a strong team to lead our change agenda and continue to set the highest standards or service delivery for our customers.”

Skrzypczak replaces Bhriguraj Singh in the role. Singh moved to the bank’s GTRF C-suite at the end of last year to take on the chief product officer role as part of a wider reshuffle implemented by Vivek Ramachandran, who took the reins as global head of GTRF in May last year.

HSBC has also appointed Avinash Ranjan as GTRF global head of deployment delivery, expanding his current responsibilities as head of implementation. He is tasked with leading the global implementation of the bank’s target operating model as it deploys its HSBC Trade Solutions offering across its markets.