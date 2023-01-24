Related News

HSBC has implemented a raft of people changes within its global trade and receivables finance (GTRF) business, including the appointment of a chief operating officer (COO) and changes to its Asia and Americas leadership teams.

Jonathan Moore (pictured) has been appointed to the new role of COO, which involves responsibility for all transaction fulfilment and transformation activities across the GTRF function. Moore, who moves from his position of global head of client and transaction services in GTRF, has held numerous roles at HSBC over nearly two decades at the bank.

He reports to Vivek Ramachandran, who took the reins of the GTRF business in May 2022.

Moore joins Vinay Mendonca, who was appointed chief growth officer in October last year, and Bhrigu Singh, chief product officer, in the GTRF C-suite.

In addition, HSBC is making changes to its regional trade leadership, with the creation of co-heads of Asia Pacific, which Ramachandran says in a memo “reflects the scale of our business in the region, and our desire to enable a deeper focus on Asia as a strategically important region for our bank”.

Aditya Gahlaut has been named as the first Asia Pacific co-head. He will also retain his current responsibilities as head of GTRF for Hong Kong and Macau.

HSBC says that the second co-head role will be advertised shortly. Ajay Sharma, who has led the Asia GTRF business since 2016, will hold the role on an interim basis until a permanent appointment is made, and the bank says that his next role will be announced “in due course”.

Meanwhile, Marissa Adams, who was named head of GTRF for North America in January last year, is now head of the GTRF Americas business, which covers Latin America, the US and Canada. As head of GTRF Latin America, Diego Spannaus will now report to Adams.

The bank is still recruiting for the position of head of GTRF for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey following Sunil Veetil’s move to the newly created role of regional head of sustainability for commercial banking, Asia Pacific, in June 2022. For the time being, Elie El Asmar continues to perform the role on an interim basis, alongside his duties as head of commercial banking, Qatar.