HSBC has named Marissa Adams and Florence Tan as heads of global trade and receivables finance (GTRF) for North America and Continental Europe, respectively.

Adams (pictured) succeeds Patricia Gomes, who was recently appointed regional head of commercial banking for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (Menat). Based in New York, she will report to Vinay Mendonca, global head of product, propositions and structuring, and Ajay Sharma, regional head of global trade and receivables finance, on a functional basis and to Wyatt Crowell, head of US commercial banking, on an entity basis.

Meanwhile, Tan, who has been head of GTRF China for the last three years, will relocate to Paris for her new role, which takes effect from April 1. She will report to Andrew Betts, head of GTRF Europe, and Virginie Grand, head of corporate banking France.

HSBC says it will shortly begin recruiting for a new head of GTRF China, and will name Tan’s successor in due course.