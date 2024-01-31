Related News

Insurance broker Howden has hired Fredrik Enderlein as head of credit and political risks for the Nordics at Howden CAP, its specialist capital and insurance arm.

The appointment marks the broker’s first expansion of its credit and political risk business in the region.

In the Stockholm-based role, Enderlein will be responsible for advising, designing and executing structured finance solutions for banks and export credit agencies, the broker says, as well as expanding Howden CAP’s geographical footprint.

Enderlein’s previous roles include managing director, structured credit at Gallagher, as well as partner and head of credit and political risk at speciality broker Brim.

Joining Enderlein in the new team are Ralph Winkler as executive director and Rolf Andersch, who will support the growth of the business in the region, Howden says.

Winkler was formerly executive director, structured credit and political risks at Brim, while Andersch has held senior roles at SEB and Nordea.

Howden CAP’s head of credit and political risks Matt Strong says Enderlein has “deep and historic relationships in the Nordics” and will be “instrumental in growing our capabilities in Sweden and the wider region”.

“I look forward to continuing building the Nordic and Northern European structured credit and surety business with a special focus on the banks and agencies in the region as well as cooperating with the wider Howden CAP business,” adds Enderlein.