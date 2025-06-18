Related News

Lawson swaps Sullivan for Dentons

Litasco wins SBLC dispute against Mauritanian bank

New template may spur open account trade finance distribution

BayernLB, EKF back US$1bn wind farm deal

Arent Fox expands international trade and investment practice with three hires

Veronika Koroleva has taken up the newly created role of head of trade finance at law firm Hill Dickinson, which is seeking to expand its finance offering. 

Koroleva advises banks, alternative lenders and traders on a wide range of trade, commodities and receivables finance issues, for both transactional and contentious matters.  

Recent work includes advising on a bespoke supply chain financing structure for the export of cocoa from Africa to the EU, and representing a trade finance fund to recover money mistakenly paid to a trader under a murabaha facility.  

Koroleva says Hill Dickinson’s commodities team is aiming to expand its finance offering “utilising the synergy of my expertise and the firm’s existing practice and client base”. 

Koroleva made the move to Hill Dickinson after just over five years as a partner at gunnercooke. She previously spent a 15-year stint at Dentons, and led the firm’s trade and commodity finance practice from 2013.  

“We are excited to welcome Veronika Koroleva, our newly appointed head of trade finance at Hill Dickinson,” says Hill Dickinson partner Mark Aspinall.  

“Veronika’s remarkable reputation and experience precedes her and serves to build on our core pillars of growth and opportunity which, when combined with our successful commodities practice, will offer market participants a fresh approach and viable alternative to the solely finance-biased firms that traditionally operate in this area.” 