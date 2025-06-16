Related News

Trade and commodity finance lawyer Ellis Lawson has joined global law firm Dentons as partner.  

Lawson moves to the firm from Sullivan & Worcester LLP, where he was a banking and finance partner in London since July 2023.  

Dentons says Lawson regularly acts for banks, private credit lenders, borrowers and development finance institutions. At the firm, he will be a member of the asset, trade and export finance team, under the banking and finance umbrella.  

He specialises in trade and commodity finance deals, including borrowing base facilities, as well as inventory, receivables finance and supply chain finance structures.  

The lawyer also has experience advising clients on general emerging markets financing, green financing and non-performing trade assets.  

Prior to joining Sullivan, Lawson spent 12 years at Allen & Overy. Primarily based in Dubai, the stint included a legal secondment to HSBC.  

“Ellis’ appointment supports the growth of our trade finance practice at a time of rising demand for this experience,” says Paul Jarvis, Dentons’ chief executive for the UK, Ireland and Middle East. “His Middle East experience and connections also support our strategy to expand our presence among clients with interests in this region.” 