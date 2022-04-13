Related News

MUFG has promoted Belinda Han to the newly created role of head of transaction banking for Asia Pacific, exactly two years after she was hired from Standard Chartered.

Han’s role became effective on April 12 and she reports to the Japanese lender’s global transaction banking chief, Rajana Clark. She will be responsible for strategy, sales, client delivery and product development.

Based in Hong Kong, Han had been head of transaction banking for East Asia since being hired by MUFG from Standard Chartered in April 2020. At Standard Chartered she was head of trade for Greater China and North Asia and previously held roles at Deutsche Bank and HSBC.

“To this role, Belinda brings a wealth of industry experience and deep knowledge in trade, liquidity and working capital management solutions as we continue to grow this core business throughout the Asia Pacific region,” says Clark.

“Over the course of her career, Belinda has worked closely with chief financial officers and treasurers to support their short and long-term business objectives.”

Han says: “I am honoured with this new expanded role where I can contribute to MUFG’s growth journey across the Asia Pacific region. With the economies in our region recovering, there are higher expectations for faster and seamless cross-border business in different countries.”

 