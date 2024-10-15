Related News

Credit insurer Atradius has hired the former head of Greece’s export credit agency as deputy managing director, effective immediately.

Having started this week, Gregory Stamatopoulos is tasked with developing Atradius Greece’s operations and will focus “a large part of his interest” on the provision of export credit insurance, the insurer says.

The newly created role will see Stamatopoulos remain based in Athens, an Atradius spokesperson says.

He joins after five years at the helm of Export Credit Greece (ECG), during which time he oversaw a revamp of the agency following the passage of a restructuring law by the Greek Parliament in 2022.

Export Credit Insurance Organization (OAEP) was publicly listed and renamed, and ECG – equipped with a new business model – worked to expand its product offering in a bid to better target SMEs.

In a statement posted on LinkedIn last week, prior to leaving ECG, Stamatopoulos said it had been an “honour to lead such a dedicated team and contribute to the growth of Greek exports on the global stage”.

“Together, we navigated challenges, forged strong partnerships, and supported countless businesses in realising their international potential,” he said.

A spokesperson for Greece’s export credit agency tells GTR a new chief executive is yet to be appointed, and the Greek government has yet to outline who will assume the role and how long the selection process will take.