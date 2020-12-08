Related News

Law firm Foley Hoag has hired Luciano Racco as counsel and co-chair of its trade sanctions and export control practice.

Based in the firm’s Washington, DC office, Racco will focus on international trade compliance regulations, including sanctions and export controls as well as anti-boycott and anti-corruption laws.

Racco moves from Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of global aerospace and defence supplier Raytheon Technologies, where he was assistant general counsel. Before that, he was assistant counsel for international trade compliance at aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney. He has also held roles at law firms Wiggin and Dana and Winston & Strawn, focused on international trade compliance and investigations.

During his career, Racco has advised clients under foreign investment and trade regulations, international arms rules and Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) regulations.

At Foley Hoag, the firm’s business department co-chairs, Joseph Basile and Earl Mellott, oversee the trade sanctions and export control unit. Racco will work closely with the unit’s co-chair Gwendolyn Jaramillo, a spokesperson for the firm tells GTR.

“Lu’s intimate knowledge of the challenges clients face implementing international trade compliance programmes make him the ideal person to co-chair our trade sanctions and export control practice,” says Foley Hoag co-managing partner Jeffrey Collins. “We welcome Lu to the firm and look forward to working with him.”