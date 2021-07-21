Related News

Supply chain finance (SCF) platform Finverity has appointed Alex Collingwood as head of corporate sales and origination, a newly created role. It comes as the company says it is entering “a growth phase” in providing SCF to mid-market companies in emerging markets, the fastest growing and most underserved segment in trade finance.

Based in London, Collingwood will report directly to Viacheslav Oganezov, the company’s CEO and co-founder, and will be charged with growing Finverity’s corporate client base, focusing specifically on the Mena and wider Emea regions.

Collingwood has over 35 years of experience in trade and supply chain finance, having worked in senior positions at numerous banks, including Bank of London and the Middle East, where he originated, consolidated and expanded the bank’s trade finance and SCF lending books and operations, DNB, where he held the role of head of trade and working capital management for two years, and Barclays, where he spent almost 30 years, his last position being vice-president of trade and working capital, global corporates.

Most recently, he served as a consultant business development director for the trade finance product suite at EvolutionAI, a data extraction company.

Welcoming Collingwood to the role, Oganezov says: “We are thrilled to have Alex on board at Finverity during this exciting time in our growth. Alex’s in-depth knowledge of the trade and supply chain finance industry together with his experience in establishing and nurturing corporate relationships in our regions of focus is an ideal fit for us. Finverity’s SCF platform is increasingly being recognised as a top-tier choice for providing SCF efficiently, reliably and transparently. Alex will lead the origination of sufficient volume of qualifying mid-market risk on the Finverity platform to meet growing investor demand.”