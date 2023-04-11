FCMB Bank (UK) has brought in Kenton Hartwell as senior manager of trade finance.

Hartwell has over 30 years of banking experience. His career began at NatWest, followed by a 19-year stint at Standard Bank in London. He also spent almost three years at Crown Agents Bank, where his role focused predominantly on the origination of short-term financial institution trade finance business with African banks.

Hartwell joins from United Bank for Africa UK, where he spent the last year as senior business development manager for trade finance. Prior to that, he was at Africa Merchant Capital, where he most recently served as the general manager of its trade finance arm prior to its demerger at the end of 2021.

Hartwell tells GTR that in his new role, he will focus on the origination and distribution of trade finance assets for FCMB UK both in the primary and secondary market, as well as facilitate the ongoing growth and development of the bank’s trade finance business.

He reports to Martin Betts, who was promoted to head of trade finance in January.