United Bank for Africa (UBA) UK has appointed Kenton Hartwell as senior business development manager for trade finance.

Hartwell joins from Africa Merchant Capital, where he most recently served as the general manager of its trade finance arm prior to its demerger at the end of last year.

In his new position, Hartwell reports to Theresa Henshaw, UBA UK’s head of business development. “My role is focused on the growth and diversification of UBA UK’s trade finance business across the African continent,” he tells GTR.

Hartwell has over 30 years of banking experience. His career began at NatWest, followed by a 19-year stint at Standard Bank in London. He also spent almost three years at Crown Agents Bank, where his role focused predominantly on the origination of short-term FI trade finance business with African banks. Over the course of his career, he has held various operations, middle-office and front-office roles and has covered trade finance transactions in all sectors, with an emphasis on Sub-Saharan Africa.

 