Related News

DP World partners with US fintech Marco, targets SME exporters in Latin America

R3’s DiCaprio takes on new chief economist role

How the legal entity identifier can help build the foundations for the future of trade

Exclusive: ICC targets digital trade legal reform in 100 countries with industry-wide board

Top takeaways from GTR Asia 2021

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has appointed Nana Khurodze as associate director and senior banker in its Trade Facilitation Programme (TFP).

Before joining the EBRD, Khurodze spent just over six years at the Asian Development Bank, leading that institution’s trade finance programme in the Caucasus, Central Asia, Mongolia and Pakistan.

Based in London, Khurodze started in the role on February 1 and will help develop the trade finance business of the EBRD’s partner banks in the Caucasus and the Western Balkans, in addition to leading technical co-operation projects to support sustainable trade and the digitalisation of trade finance.

She takes over some of the responsibilities previously held by Maria Mogilnaya, who departed the EBRD earlier this month after 11 years.

Mogilnaya, who as a principal banker in the TFP steered the bank’s green trade finance product, tells GTR she is in discussions about her next move.

The EBRD provides indirect trade financing through partner banks in 37 countries. The bank said in 2020 that it experienced a spike in demand during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, prompting it to raise the exposure limit of the TFP to €3bn.