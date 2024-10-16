Related News

Trade AI automation provider Complidata has hired David Cooperman as its head of North America business development and global head of client onboarding.

In this newly created role, Cooperman will be responsible for promoting sales of the company’s TradeSpeed product to US banks and corporates, onboarding new clients across the world, and managing the company’s strategic partnerships such as the one signed with ABN Amro in June.

TradeSpeed, Complidata’s key trade offering, uses AI and natural language processing to examine trade documents and check for compliance, fraud and discrepancies.

Cooperman has over 25 years’ experience in the trade sector, and joins the company from accountancy firm EY, where he spent three years leading its trade finance and working capital finance practice. EY has not yet announced a successor.

Prior to that role, Cooperman served as global head of trade solutions strategic initiatives at Citi for ten years. He continues as a senior advisor to boutique trade consultancy Prism Global Partners.

Cooperman will report directly to Complidata chief executive Ben Arber, appointed last year. He will remain based in Chicago.

“David has deep industry expertise and a fantastic network. He will be focused on supporting new clients and creating robust structures and processes for client management, making best use of his experience and insight,” Arber tells GTR.