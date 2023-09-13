Related News

JP Morgan doubles down on Cleareye.ai partnership with strategic investment

GTR Leaders in Trade 2023: The winners

Cleareye hires vice-president of sales and legal operations

GTR Leaders in Trade: The shortlist

Cleareye hires Karimbil for trade expansion

Compliance vendor Cleareye.ai has made two hires in its senior leadership team as the firm looks to bolster sales worldwide.  Christoffer Eriksson (pictured) has taken on the role of senior vice-president, sales for North America and Europe, while Mark Hall is now senior vice-president, sales, for Asia-Pacific (Apac) and the Middle East.  Both Eriksson and Hall ...

We hope you enjoyed your 4 free articles on GTR’s website this month. If you want to read more high-quality journalism, please log in below to continue your access. If you are not a subscriber, you can sign up here for just £30 a month.