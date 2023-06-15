Citi has appointed Richard Hodder as its global head of export agency finance (EAF).

Hodder joins Citi from HSBC, where his 26-year tenure included roles as global head of export and asset finance and head of real assets for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

At the bank, Hodder’s responsibilities spanned EAF, infrastructure finance, real asset finance and sustainable finance, and he also chaired HSBC’s sustainable loans committee.

The interim leaders of Citi’s EAF arm, Alex Taylor and Sumo Panigrahi, will now report to Hodder, who will be based in London.

“EAF is a key pillar of our trade and working capital solutions strategy, which we remain very focused on growing in partnership with our colleagues in banking, capital markets and advisory and Citi commercial bank to deliver for our clients,” says Chris Cox, Citi’s global head of trade and working capital solutions.

“EAF currently works with over 30 export credit agencies around the world and we intend for this network to grow,” Cox adds.

He also notes that EAF is continuing to have a tangible impact on communities through sustainable loans and development projects.