Citi has reshuffled the leadership of its treasury and trade solutions (TTS) division in Asia Pacific (Apac), appointing new heads for Asean and Australia and New Zealand.

Anoushka Dua has been named head of TTS for Asean, replacing Deven Somaya, who had been serving in the role on an interim basis and has now been handed the newly created position of global head of emerging commerce solutions within the TTS unit.

Singapore-based Dua was most recently Citi’s Asean head of trade, and in the new role will report to both Rajesh Mehta, the bank’s head of TTS for Apac, and Amol Gupte, head of South Asia and Asean.

“Anoushka’s leadership has been instrumental in transforming the trade business in Asean by building and commercialising structured trade capabilities and amplifying client engagement on working capital solutions,” the bank says.

Dua began her career with Citi in 2002 and has since held various trade roles in India, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Somaya has also been at the bank since 2002 and will report to both Mehta and Biswarup Chatterjee, global head of TTS partnerships and innovation. The bank says he “will be responsible for designing and developing new client solutions and developing and incubating new business opportunities across TTS groups and client segments”.

Citi also announced the promotion of Kirstin Renner to head of TTS for Australia and New Zealand, reporting to Mehta. Sydney-based Renner joined Citi in 2007 from ANZ and was most recently Australia and New Zealand director of core cash product in the TTS team.

In addition, Vandana Bhatter has been promoted to head of markets for Asean, responsible for driving Citi’s local markets strategy across the region.

Citi says the appointments show its “commitment and focus towards growing its Asean business and supporting corporates in the region on their global and regional ambitions”.