Bahrain-headquartered lender BBK is seeking to expand its trade finance offering and improve operational efficiency through a partnership with DP World Trade Finance. 

BBK, which has operations in the UAE, India and Turkey as well as its home markets of Bahrain and Kuwait, says the partnership combines its banking offering – which includes letters of credit, guarantees and documentary collections – with DP World’s end-to-end oversight of supply chains. 

Joining with DP World Trade Finance – the company’s financing arm, launched in 2021 – brings greater transparency and increases visibility of underlying trades, the lender says. 

“This collaboration significantly enhances our international and regional offerings, providing our current and future clients with seamless trade solutions that will positively impact their businesses,” says Salman Al Hassan, BBK’s general manager of international banking and overseas branches. 

The link-up will help “transform customer experience and expand our reach”, he adds. 

The partnership is based on a framework for cooperation, which combines financial services with logistics integration. BBK says it expects stronger growth and operational efficiency as a result. 

Sinan Ozcan, senior executive officer and board member at DP World Trade Finance, says it also supports efforts to widen access to trade finance in the region. 

“Partnering with BBK aligns with our mission to bridge the ever-increasing trade finance gap, which inhibits growth of business around the world,” he says. 